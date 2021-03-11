Berkeley County student, 12, provides live-saving aid to grandad using skills learned during EMS Explorer Program

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 12-year-old middle school student in Berkeley County is being recognized after providing lifesaving aid to his grandfather.

The student, Cooper Schneider, who is enrolled in the Berkeley County EMS Explorer Program, put the skills he learned into action when he found his grandpa unresponsive and suffering a medical emergency inside his Cane Bay home.

Without hesitation, Cooper checked his 65-year-old grandpa’s vitals and implemented a sternum rub, which prompted a “flailing” response from the patient.

“I was panicking but at the same time, I knew that I had to do something fast,” said Cooper.

According to leaders with Berkeley County, Cooper was unable to unlock his grandfather’s phone because of facial recognition technology, but he accessed emergency contacts and called his grandmother and father, who is a Charleston County EMS employee, called 911.

Berkeley County EMS and Whitesville Fire Department responded to the scene, and transported the patient, Gregg Schneider, to Trident Medical Center for treatment.

Officials with Berkeley County say that while a stroke was initially suspected, a CT scan and bloodwork later ruled out that theory. The exact cause of the medical event remains undetermined. They believe it could have been a reaction to a specific medication.

Gregg praised the Berkeley County EMS Explorer Program for teaching his grandson what to do in a medical emergency event. “The boy did good, and I fully credit the program that he’s in,” he said. “He followed everything according to what he basically was told.”

Cooper said he initially enrolled in the EMS Explorer Program to fill some downtime during the pandemic lockdown, and it has become one of his top interests.

“I kind of just wanted to be the kind of person who is on the scene (of an emergency) and get a person to the hospital if they need it,” Cooper said.

Berkeley County EMS began the Explorer Program in 2017 and has trained nearly 30 students. It provides students critical classroom instruction and hands-on training related to careers in EMS, nursing, and other healthcare-related jobs.

The program is open to all local 7th through 12th graders, not just Berkeley County-based students, and runs the length of a normal school year.

For more information on the Berkeley County EMS Explorer Program, call 843-943-1818. You can read more about this story and the program by clicking here.