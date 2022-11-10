BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County students will have eLearning day on Friday because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
The Berkeley County School District said students will learn and complete assignments from home on Friday, November 11 due to the threat of severe weather.
All schools and district offices will be closed.
