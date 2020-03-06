Berkeley County students to have second e-learning day next week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students in Berkeley County will have their second e-learning day of the year next week.

Teachers in the county are scheduled for a workday on Friday.

“Our schools are currently preparing for e-learning day; getting the information out to parents reminding them that Friday is an e-learning day so that school will be taking place at home,” explained Katie Tanner, Berkeley County School District’s Public Information Officer.

Berkeley County is one of several districts taking part in the 2nd year of the e-learning pilot program.

Students will complete schoolwork at home using e-learning instead of having to physically attend school for weather makeup days. This allows the teachers to still have their teacher workday.

“So, that allows our teachers to get done what they need to get done in their classrooms; teachers will set aside hours office hours so that if parents or students can reach out to them if they have any questions about content.”

And while there have been no coronavirus cases in South Carolina at this point, e-learning could be used if schools ever had to close due to that issue.

“We have spoken some with the State Department about that and if there was an extended closure, we could always look at the model and see if it’s something that could be used to provide some instruction if we had extended closures. Because some instruction is better than no instruction.”

That e-learning day will take place on Friday, March 13th.