Berkeley County substitute teacher, soccer coach arrested for sexual activity with student

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of a substitute teacher and soccer coach for pursuing an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

The suspect was identified as Evan Thornton (23) of Mount Pleasant.

BCSO said that “the sexual activity began in the fall of 2020 and continued until winter of 2021… both on and off campus as well as at pre-season soccer practice.”

Thornton is being charged with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age (no aggravated force or coercion), disseminating harmful material to a person under age 18, criminal solicitation of a minor, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a minor.

