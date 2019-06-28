Berkeley County swimming spots reopen, bacteria levels much lower

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After two Lake Moultrie swimming areas were closed due to higher bacteria levels, both are now back open and ready for the 4th of July weekend.

Santee Cooper’s sampling of two swimming areas, Overton Park and Somerset Point, was closed last week after high levels of E. coli were detected in samples.

New samples were collected at Overton on the 20th, tested on the 21st and were found to have acceptable levels, so the swimming area was reopened.

Somerset Point near Pinopolis was closed from June 20th until June 26th after water there tested with higher bacteria levels.

The beach at Short Stay is not far from Overton, but they did not have higher than acceptable bacteria levels and did not close.

It was a beautiful day out at Overton on Friday and will be a great place to spend the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Now you see we’re running our summer camp and we’re out here swimming in the water, playing in the playground, having fun and having a huge cookout with the kids—so we’re just kind of enjoying the summer together,” said Riley Albritton with Japan Karate Institute.

Short Stay is actually for the military, but anyone can come to Overton. It’s just $2.00 to get in and they’re open every day from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.