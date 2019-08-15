Berkeley County teacher arrested for being drunk at school

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – School starts on Monday for students in Berkeley County, but on Thursday a teacher at Cane Bay High School was arrested for being drunk while on school grounds.

That teacher, Rachel Henry, previously pleaded guilty after the school’s principal discovered she was drunk on the job back in June.

According to an incident report from June 4th, 2019, Principal Tim McDowell believed Henry was under the influence around 9:00 a.m. that day – the report shows she admitted to it and gave permission for her vehicle to be searched by administrators.

That’s when they found a bottle of whiskey.

Henry was charged with public intoxication. She was handcuffed and taken to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner.

While details are limited, sources say Henry was arrested again Thursday morning at the school and booked at the detention center for being drunk on school grounds.

We reached out to the school district to find out how a teacher – who admitted to being drunk at school – could still be teaching at the same location and charged with the same thing just a few months later.

The district is not ready to speak about the incident. We will continue to follow this story. Count on us for updates as we learn more.