Berkeley County to discuss plan to build three wireless towers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet to discuss three possible wireless towers that would be built in the county.

One of the locations for the proposed tower is located next to the Francis Marion National Forest on Highway 402 in Cordesville.

Crews are working to improve service, mobile service, and wireless internet service in rural communities.

“We love it out here. My wife and I bought a place out here in Rice Hope over by Sawmill about a year and a half ago,” said Derek Schroeder, who lives in Cordesville.

Schroeder says it’s great, but there are some technology issues.

“The drawbacks. The best Internet we can get out here is 5 MB. That’s with Home Telecom; we just drove by. It works – we make work with it. We don’t expect much but nowadays everything is streaming, TV could use some improvements,” he said.

That is why a 250-foot wireless tower is being proposed just down the street from the post office on Highway 402 in Cordesville.

Another one would be built off Highway 6 toward Cross near Lake Moultrie. Schroeder says not having phone service can be dangerous.

The Zoning Board of Appeals is hearing a request for a variance to allow the towers to be built several feet closer to nearby homes. The request says the towers will be built with trees surrounding them.

“I’m sure a lot of people would be much happier out here with more service on their phones,” he said.

The board of zoning appeals meeting begins at six o’clock Tuesday night in Moncks Corner.