BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – People in Berkeley County will come together to pray for those lost in recent homicides.

The most recent shooting in the area killed a 30-year-old and St. Stephen Growth and Development has been working to bring the community together.

The prayer event will happen on Saturday, August 10 at 4:45 P.M. at Berkeley High School. The event is open to the public.