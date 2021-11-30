Berkeley County to hold delinquent property tax sale; interested buyers must pre-register

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will soon auction off properties that have failed to pay their 2020 taxes.

The delinquent property tax sale will take place in about a week, but county leaders said the deadline to register for the auction closes on Wednesday.

“The tax sale is where we auction off land and mobile home properties in Berkeley County that have failed to have property taxes paid on it,” explained Jenna-Ley Jamison, Berkeley County Public Information Officer.

If you owe taxes, you can still pay your taxes to avoid a sale. They will be auctioning land or homes built on land first, then mobile homes will be auctioned.

“If you want to avoid those items being sold you can pay your property tax on that tax year 2020 no later than December 3,” said Jamison.

That is the in-person or mailing deadline. The county says you can also pay online until December 5th. The auction will happen on Monday at the Lowcountry Conference Center in the Nexton community.

“You want to make sure you register if you want to participate. You can participate in person at the conference center or you can participate online. We had the online auction option last year, so this is the second year in case you are fearful of COVID or being around people- you need to register by Wednesday, December 1 by 5:00 p.m.”

If you miss that deadline to register, you will not be eligible to bid on any of the properties at the auction.

“We’re not doing any registration the day of the sale. So, if you’re not registered by tomorrow you can’t participate,” said Jamison.