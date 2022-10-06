BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale later this month.

County leaders say all real property and mobile homes with delinquent taxes are subject to sale during the event which will take place October 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton.

To avoid sale, property taxes for 2021 must be paid no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Tax payment will not be accepted on the day of the tax sale.

Registration to participate in the Tax Sale opens Thursday, October 6, and must be completed no later than 5 p.m. on October 20.

“Only registered bidders will be permitted into the Tax Sale. Registration will NOT be permitted on the day of the sale. Visit berkeleycountysc.gov/taxsale2022 to sign-up for in-person or online bidding,” the county said.