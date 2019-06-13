Berkeley County to host information session about manufacturing jobs

SAINT STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is holding an information session in Saint Stephen Thursday night to help residents get a job in the manufacturing industry.

The manufacturing jobs training sign up is getting underway at 6 o’clock at Saint Stephen Elementary. You’ll be able to get more information about a training program that begins in a few weeks.

Scholarships for the training are going to be issued to some people who show up to Thursday night’s information session. The actual ManuFirst training begins on Saturday, July 20 at St. Stephen Elementary.

This three-week course concludes on August 9th.

Thursday’s meeting is open to Berkeley County residents looking for manufacturing jobs. The training can put applicants on the path to being eligible to apply for a job at companies like Volvo.

One man said people in Saint Stephen really need good paying jobs.

“I hope it’s a success. I hope people come out and give it their all,” said Altony Morant. “This is an opportunity to show that we want to be a part of the future, we want to be a part of the growth of Berkeley County.”