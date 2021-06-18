Berkeley County to install device designed to remove trash, improve water quality in College Park Canal

PROVIDED | Berkeley County will install a WaterGoat device into the College Park Canal in the College Park Estates neighborhood on Wednesday, June 23

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will install a WaterGoat device into the College Park Canal next week.

The device is designed to collect litter in the canal and help with stormwater management to remove trash and improve water quality issues in nearby neighborhoods, like College Park Estates.

County leaders say the WaterGoat will trap litter that washes in from area storm drains, keeping trash and other debris out of streets, ditches, and streams.

“The WaterGoat will be placed in the Limehouse Branch portion of the canal, located adjacent the bridge on Trinity Place, directly next to College Park Middle School drop-off loop,” officials say.

Berkeley County will install a WaterGoat device into the College Park Canal in the College Park Estates neighborhood.

They say that location provided an area for volunteer to park safely and access the WaterGoat for maintenance activities, future litter removal efforts, and student/public education.

Community groups and volunteers will be tasked with overseeing the routine maintenance and cleaning of the WaterGoat, and the Caromi Volunteer Fire Department in Ladson will provide routine cleanup efforts of the device.

Truck Carlson with the Savannah Riverkeeper and Veterans For Clean Water will be displaying his techniques for cleaning the canal with a tool of his creation.

Since the device was created in 2006, officials say nearly 200 devices have been installed in waterways around the county.

The work is expected to begin Wednesday, June 23 at 8:30 a.m.