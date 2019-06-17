Berkeley County to offer additional manufacturing job training session

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to popular demand, an additional session to help you learn how to get trained and ready for manufacturing jobs will be held this week in Berkeley County.

We told you about a manufirst information session that would be held in Saint Stephen last week. Apparently, about 50 people showed up and 30 signed up to begin the three-week training session.

Community leaders reached out to the county and asked for another session to be held. So, this Thursday evening, the county will hold another opportunity for you to sign up for manufacturing training.

“This is a condensed manufacturing certificate. It’s about 62 hours, 3 1/2 weeks and when you complete it you get the equivalent of one year manufacturing experience—which is the minimum that you need to apply to most manufacturing jobs such as Volvo, Mercedes and a lot of other manufacturers in the area,” explained Kristen Lanier, Workforce Development Manager for Berkeley County.

Scholarships are available for people who live in Berkeley County.

You can get this training at no cost to you. The training meeting will take place on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Philip Baptist Church on Highway 35 in Russellville.