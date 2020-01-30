Berkeley County to present more opportunities to receive training in the manufacturing industry

CAINHOY, S.C. (WCBD) – If you want a job in the manufacturing industry but don’t have any experience, this information is for you.

Berkeley County is holding another ManuFirst information meeting Thursday night at Cainhoy Elementary School where they’ll tell you how to get the training you need in just three weeks – training that could help you land a job.

“Manufirst is a condensed manufacturing program that we developed in conjunction with Volvo and Mercedes-Benz vans when they were ramping up,” said Kristen Lanier with the Berkeley County Workforce Development Manager.

It’s a three-and-a-half-week training program.

Berkeley County is paying for scholarships to help people get the training they need. Some 400 people have already gone through the program which not only gives you basic knowledge of manufacturing, but it counts as a year of manufacturing experience with some local manufacturing facilities.

It can fast-forward your job prospects.

“We’ll do a graduation ceremony with all of our students and will actually bring in employers to that event and there’s a meet and greet so the very night that you receive your certificate you can meet some employers that are looking for employees that have just gain the skills that they learned,” explained Lanier.

Thursday night’s meeting gets underway at 6 o’clock at Cainhoy Elementary School.