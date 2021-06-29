Berkeley County to receive $25 million grant for new rail line, Graham and Scott announces

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R – South Carolina) and Tim Scott (R – South Carolina) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) will aware a $25 million Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant to the South Carolina Department of Commerce Division of Public Railways.

The grant will help in constructing the 22.7 mile Camp Hall Corridor, a rail line that will connect the Camp hall Commerce Park and Volvo Cars manufacturing facility in Berkeley County to the U.S. Class One rail network.

Graham and Scott have also written to Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, in April to encourage DOT to make this investment in the Lowcountry.

“This is great news for Berkeley County and our state’s export economy,” says Senator Graham and Scott. “Infrastructure improvement projects such as this ensure South Carolina remains internationally competitive in manufacturing.”

Located in a designated Opportunity Zone, The Camp Hall Commerce Park is home to a $1.1 billion Volvo Cars manufacturing plant.

“Due to recent success in the manufacturing industry in South Carolina, the Port of Charleston currently exports more products than it imports,” Graham and Scott say. “This connection further facilitates the resurgence of American export growth with the efficient transportation of automobiles to the Port of Charleston. It also encourages economic development in thousands of acres of non-rail served industrial property in Berkeley County.

Graham and Scott have also mentioned that the railway project would eliminate the need to transport automobiles on Interstate 26 via truck, and transitioning to railways from highway transportation would relieve traffic congestion, reduce number of car accidents and overall deterioration of the interstate.

Photo courtesy of Palmetto Railways



