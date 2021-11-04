Berkeley County to suspend new emergency rental assistance applications

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Government will suspend new applications for emergency rental assistance, effective November 12 at 5:00 p.m.

The pause is to ensure that sufficient funds are available for pending applications before new applications are submitted.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program uses federal funds to pay landlords/property owners of people who are unable to pay rent/utilities themselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round opened March 29 and ran through April 16. The second round opened June 14, and will close on November 12. Over $5.5 million in assistance has gone out in Berkeley County so far.

Currently, about 800 applications are being processed in Berkeley County. If it is determined that funding is still available once those applications are accounted for, new applications will be accepted.