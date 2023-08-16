BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District (BCSD) is gearing up for the new school year which will include new programs like an effort to boost reading, and security measures.

Like many teachers across the district, first-grade teacher Michael Silvestri said his classroom at Foxbank Elementary School is ready to welcome students back next week.

“I love it. I do,” he said. “I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

There will be a new emphasis on phonics when students return for the 2023-24 school year.

“This year, we are bringing in a new phonics program, focusing on phonics in grades K-2,” said Jennifer Croley, who serves as executive director for Academics and Innovation for the Berkeley County School District.

The program is designed to get back to the basics by helping students improve their reading skills in all 27 elementary schools.

There will also be new programs to help give high school students additional skills upon graduation.

“We’re establishing an emergency and fire management services program at the high schools. So, with this program, once a student at completed it, they will be certified as a firefighter,” said Sonya Addison-Stewart, Director of Career and Technical Education for BCSD.

They will also offer a similar natural hair braiding program designed to help students who want to start that business.

“With this course, students will take some other classes like accounting, and entrepreneurship that will help them when they’re going into a career of hair braiding so they know how to operate a business,” she said.

There will also be a new app for parents to help navigate bus routes. This school bus app will allow you to track your child’s school bus in real-time, so you will know if there is a delay. Also, they have 15 new bus drivers this year, and they have three extra training days this year, designed to make sure there will be fewer issues when school starts.

“This week, if you see buses on the road for five days a week, it’s because they’re out there driving, and we want them to learn the route. We don’t want any mishaps on the first day of school,” said BCSD’s director of transportation, Tyra Ramsey.

And security has been improved for 2023.

“We are very excited coming into this new school year. We have 51 school resource officers starting with us Monday. The most we’ve ever had,” said Tim Knight, BCSD Director of Security and Emergency Management.

They hired 12 new SROs this year. Only two of their 48 schools will not have an officer, and both of those schools are located directly next to another school with a resource officer.

The district says they are ready for school, even opening the new Carolyn Lewis School in the Carnes community.

“I’m excited! It’s coming ready or not. We’re ready.”

School starts in Berkeley County on Monday.