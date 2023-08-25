BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Berkeley County man is facing multiple charges after deputies allegedly discovered narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a deputy was patrolling the area of North Main Street and Cheryl Lane on Thursday when he noticed a Chevy pickup had an expired temporary tag.

The deputy reportedly conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver said that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

The driver — later identified as Jason Lamont Driggers — and his passenger seemed “uneasy” and “extremely nervous,” according to deputies. He reportedly told deputies there was nothing illegal in the car and consented to a search.

Deputies said a small yellow bag containing multiple bags of narcotics was located behind Driggers’ seat during the search. The following narcotics were seized:

Approximately 64 grams of Methamphetamine

Approximately 17 grams of Fentanyl

Approximately 2 grams of Cocaine

Driggers was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

According to BCSO, Driggers has been arrested at least eight times since 2008 on various charges.