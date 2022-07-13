This image was provided by BCSO in a July 13 Facebook post

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a large drug bust that happened in May.

While investigating a tip regarding narcotic activity at a Windwood area residence, agents with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force observed a white Ford leave the residence. According to the BCSO, deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle because it was failing to maintain its lane.

Deputies made contact with the driver, later identified as David George Epps (44), who advised that he had a gun on his waistband and “ice” in the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, agents recovered 310.6 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of cocaine, 9 Schedule II tablets, and a loaded handgun.

Epps was arrested on May 26 and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Unlawful Carry of a Handgun, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession Schedule II, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base.

BCSO officials noted that Epps has a lengthy criminal history having been arrested in Berkeley County at least ten times since 2014 on various charges including drug offenses, motor vehicle offenses, and possessing contraband in jail.