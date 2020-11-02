Berkeley County voters wait in long lines to cast their ballot on Monday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A long line of voters could be seen on Monday in Berkeley County, just one day before the General Election.

The county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office in Moncks Corner is the only place open for the final day of absentee voting, and will close at 5:00 p.m.

Monday’s long lines were similar to what was seen on Saturday. Polls then were open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., but many waited in line for several hours to cast an early ballot.

Some who waited said they were in line through 5:00 p.m., several hours after the office originally planned to close.

South Carolina has seen record-breaking numbers when it comes to both in-person and by mail absentee voting for the November 3rd election.

Long lines were also seen at in-person absentee offices in Charleston and Dorchester counties for their final days of voting.