Berkeley County wants your feedback regarding COVID-19 vaccinations

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is looking to gauge whether additional COVID-19 vaccinations are needed in the county with a five-question survey to residents.

“It’s really just more information gathering,” said Benjamin Almquist, director, Berkeley County Emergency Management. “We want to find out what the current demand for vaccines is in Berkeley County, plus whether or not our residents feel like they’re able to get a vaccine if they still want one.”

The questions are straightforward: which zip code you live in, have you already received a COVID-19 vaccine, what answer best describes why you have not received the vaccine, which vaccine do you prefer, and do you need any more information about the vaccine.

More than a third of Berkeley County residents have been vaccinated. “We’re coming in around 36% right now, which is below the state average of 40% – but it’s within the margin that we prefer to be in,” said Almquist.

The county already has more than 160 of the surveys completed but they want more. The information will be used to see where the need is.

“Well, it really helps us get a more detailed picture of the situation in Berkeley County. We want to make sure whatever decision we’re making is in the best interest of the people of Berkeley County. So, having this feedback really helps.”

You can fill out the survey in person at the county office building in Moncks Corner or online by clicking here.