MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- A Berkeley County woman accused of making a bomb threat to a Lowcountry hospital earlier this week has been arrested.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies received a call from the Trident Medical Emergency Room on July 25 in reference to a woman — identified as 24-year-old Shannon Denise Webb — threatening to blow up the hospital with a bomb.

Upon request from the hospital, deputies responded to Webb’s residence for a welfare check and made contact with her.

Authorities said Webb admitted that she made the threat because she was “upset about being forced to move out of her uncle’s residence.”

Webb was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation before being booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center.

She is being held on a $20,000 bond.