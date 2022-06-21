BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County is working to resurface dozens of roads. But those who live in the county say it is just scratching the surface of a much bigger problem.

The county is using transportation sales tax dollars to resurface more than 40 roads, with much of the work currently happening in the Tall Pines and Willowbrook subdivisions.

Trish Frierson, a mother of four, drives for Uber and Lyft. She knows about the condition of roads in the Lowcountry.

“It’s insane,” she said of Lowcountry roads. “Like I’ll get out there and do some Uber trips and I drive all over the Tri-County area.”

Frierson said she appreciates these resurfacing projects, but she observes so many roads in need of repair.

“Sometimes it will take me deep into Berkeley County, like Moncks Corner and Goose Creek area, and the roads out there are so bad – potholes divots where they’ve just patched and paved.”

While she is glad that work is being done on some roads, she believes this comes way too late.

“I think that it’s a great thing; however, it’s long overdue – it’s kind of like where has it been. Like I said, I’ve lived here 15 years. Where has it been the last 15 years?”

You can find a list of recent repaving projects and roads that are scheduled to be repaved in the future by clicking here.