Berkeley County youth can join free virtual emergency preparedness classes

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System and American Red Cross Palmetto Region are partnering to teach community youth how to respond during an emergency.

Free virtual emergency preparedness training will take place at 6:30 p.m. on May 18, 25 and 27 and again on June 15, 22 and 24th.

You’ll learn how to prepare for and respond appropriately to disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes, and tornadoes if they occur in the community.

Kindergarten through second graders can attend a 30–45-minute virtual preparedness program which follows Pedro the Penguin and his friends as they learn how to be prepared and act during an emergency.

Third through fifth graders can join a 40-60 minute virtual presentation that covers local hazards, coping skills and personal and family preparedness through a “Learn, Practice, Share” framework.

Those interested in attending one of the free Zoom emergency preparedness classes can visit the Berkeley County Library System’s calendar for program details and the zoom link.