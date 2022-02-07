Berkeley County’s coroner set to retire at the end of 2022

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver announced his plans to retire at the end of the year.

“It was with much thought, prayers and support from my family that I have made this decision,” Oliver said in his announcement. “It has been a great honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Berkeley County as Coroner.”

Oliver was elected as coroner in November 2018 after first serving the office as deputy coroner in 2006, and chief deputy coroner from 2010 until being elected coroner.

He is a native of Moncks Corner and Berkeley High School graduate.

Oliver first began his career in law enforcement in the early 80s, serving as Senate Security at the South Carolina Statehouse from 1980-1983. He then served on the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission from 1983 until 1989.

Oliver also worked with the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force before transferring to SLED’s Lowcountry Regional Office conducting criminal investigations from 1995 until retiring and joining the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

His retirement will come at the end of his current term as the county’s coroner on December 31, 2022.