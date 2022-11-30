GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will soon open its first all-inclusive park in Goose Creek next month.

City of Goose Creek officials will have a grand opening celebration on December 16 and December 17 for the new 13-acre Central Creek Park.

The expansive park features the following:

  • 26,145 square-foot all-abilities playground
  • Activity area with covered spaces
  • Foot splash pad
  • Four pickleball courts
  • Basketball and volleyball courts
  • Via City of Goose Creek
During the two-day celebration, families will get to enjoy marshmallow roastings, food trucks, photos with Santa, lawn games, and more.

The celebration on December 16 is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on December 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.