GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will soon open its first all-inclusive park in Goose Creek next month.
City of Goose Creek officials will have a grand opening celebration on December 16 and December 17 for the new 13-acre Central Creek Park.
The expansive park features the following:
- 26,145 square-foot all-abilities playground
- Activity area with covered spaces
- Foot splash pad
- Four pickleball courts
- Basketball and volleyball courts
During the two-day celebration, families will get to enjoy marshmallow roastings, food trucks, photos with Santa, lawn games, and more.
The celebration on December 16 is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on December 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.