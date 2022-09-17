BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will host active shooter presentations this fall to prepare the public in the case of an emergency.

According to BCSD, the sheriff’s office has partnered with BCSD to hold active shooter educational presentations throughout Berkeley County.

The purpose of the presentations is to provide the public with the knowledge of what to do should they encounter an active shooter.

“Active shooter incidents are usually unpredictable and the way they occur can vary,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

“We are aiming to increase and enhance our community’s preparedness through education. Our presentations will allow our community to prepare for any active shooter incident and potentially help first responders save lives.”

The presentations are open to the public and free of charge.

The active shooter educational presentations will take place at the following times and locations: