BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at a local hospital.

According to BCSO, the call came just just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies responded to Brighton Park ER, where they located the two victims. Deputies believe that the shooting took place at Sangaree Library.

BCSO is investigating both scenes, and said the scenes are fluid. Limited information is available at this time.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.