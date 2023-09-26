MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies say a 21-year-old was arrested on attempted murder charges after a reported drive-by shooting in Berkeley County.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting on Clements Ferry Road at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, BCSO observed multiple shell casings and damage to several businesses.

Two gunshot victims had been privately transported to two separate area hospitals.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of Cedric Myers (21) on four counts of attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing.