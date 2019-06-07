Berkeley deputies say “extremely dangerous” fugitive is behind bars

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County tell us a wanted fugitive has finally been caught after more than 2 weeks on the run.

They say 44-year-old Jimmy Allen Mizzell, also known as “Tootie,” was wanted on six active felony arrests warrants including:

Theft of a Firearm

Pointing and Presenting

Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft

Deputies say those charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Cypress Gardens Boat landing on May 25, 2019.

On Monday, officials said Mizzell, who was considered armed and extremely dangerous, was apprehended and taken into custody, but details about his arrest haven’t been released.

We’re told more information will be released soon.