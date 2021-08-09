Berkeley Electric Co-op closing lobbies due to surge in COVID-19 cases

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative lobbies are closing to the public due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but we are taking this step to ensure the safety of both our members and our employees,” the utility company said.

Berkeley Electric Co-op said its drive-throughs and call centers will remain open to assist customers.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Friday more than 2,500 new cases of the virus in the state and over 700 possible cases.

Governor Henry McMaster encouraged all South Carolinians to get vaccinated against the virus as the state sees a rise in numbers.

“Studies show that all three of the vaccines are highly effective against COVID-19 and the new variant when you’ve taken both shots in the case of Pfizer and Moderna and the one case of J&J,” he said.