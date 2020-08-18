Berkeley Electric Co-op donates items to help local schools with outdoor learning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative is helping local schools return to campus.

The utility provider is donating materials needed to set up outdoor classrooms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkeley Electric Co-op donated nearly 40 large wooden cable reels to Charleston Collegiate and Edith L. Frierson Elementary last week as they prepared to return to campus.

Those reels will be utilized as tables for outdoor learning areas, which in turn will help the schools practice safe physical distancing.

Frierson school leaders say they want to create five outdoor learning stations and officials at Charleston Collegiate wants to conduct as many classes outside as possible.





“This is a win-win situation,” said BEC’s Johanna Cooper, public relations specialist. “As an electric cooperative, we are very involved in our local schools, so we naturally wanted to help. But the schools are also helping us because by donating the reels the co-op can save its members a little money by not having to pay to dispose of them.”

Berkeley Electric was also able to help out Charleston Collegiate previously when it awarded the school a Bright Ideas teacher grant to use for raising chickens on campus as a hands-on learning experience, according to a news release.

The program supports innovative and effective classroom education curriculum that is not covered by traditional school financing.

Berkeley Electric awards approximately $10,000 in grants to local teachers each year through the program.