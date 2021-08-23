Berkeley Electric Co-op donates thousands to members, teachers for back-to-school

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative (BEC) kicked off the school year by donating $2,000 to members and teachers through social media promotions to help with back-to-school expenses.

BEC held a random drawing, selecting ten members on Facebook to receive $100 bill credits; members had to “like” BEC’s contest post and complete a short form to be entered.

“We know that going back-to-school is an exciting time, but it can also be an expensive one,” says Johanna

Cooper, public relations specialist. “By providing a bill credit, we hoped to free up some money for our

members so they would have more towards purchasing the items their kids need for school.”

The company also promoted another event on Facebook for members to nominate local teachers with Amazon supply lists for their classrooms; ten teachers each received $100 towards their wish lists.

BEC has also posted teacher wishlists on its website encouraging members to help donate to as many of them as possible.

“Teachers are the heart of the classroom and they have faced unique challenges over the last year,” said

Cooper. “We wanted to recognize the important role they play by supporting their efforts to provide our

students with much-needed classroom supplies.”

Winners from both contests can be found on BEC’s Facebook page.