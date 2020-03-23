Berkeley Electric Co-op to refund $4.8 million amid COVID-19 pandemic

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative announced on Monday that it will refund $4,818,949.15 in security deposits to more than 30,000 residential accounts.

According to a press release, the funds will apply security deposits as bill credits to all impacted accounts.

President and CEO Dwayne Cartwright acknowledged the financial hardship that many families are currently facing, and the necessity of electricity to help overcome the crisis. Cartwright said that Berkeley Electric Co-op wants to “do everything in our power to help our members and the economy during this difficult time.”

Previously, Berkeley Electric Co-op announced that it was suspending disconnections and late fees for non-payments, but encouraged customers to continue paying what they can to avoid large bills in the future.