Berkeley Electric Co-op warns of phone scam

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative (BEC) wants members to be aware that scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to BEC, scammers claiming to be from BEC are calling members and threatening to turn off electrical services unless a payment is made immediately, over the phone.

BEC is reminding members that all service shut offs due to non-payments have been temporarily suspended.

Members who receive a call that they believe is a scam should hang up and call back their local district office. BEC says to look up the number for your local district office online, and never use a callback number provided by the caller.