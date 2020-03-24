1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. McMaster: South Carolina schools will remain closed through the month of April Mayor Tecklenburg expected to announce citywide stay at home order

Berkeley Electric Co-op warns of phone scam

Berkeley County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative (BEC) wants members to be aware that scammers are taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to BEC, scammers claiming to be from BEC are calling members and threatening to turn off electrical services unless a payment is made immediately, over the phone.

BEC is reminding members that all service shut offs due to non-payments have been temporarily suspended.

Members who receive a call that they believe is a scam should hang up and call back their local district office. BEC says to look up the number for your local district office online, and never use a callback number provided by the caller.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES