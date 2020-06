BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative plans to return $5 million in capital credits to customers.

The board made the decision to help members who are experiencing financial hardships because of the pandemic.

The size of the credit is based on the amount of electricity you’ve used in the past and refunds larger than $30 will be mailed to customers by check.

Berkeley Electric says the money will be sent out in the next few weeks.