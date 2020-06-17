Berkeley Electric donates $15,000 to Moncks Corner Miracle League





Courtesy: BEC

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Berkeley Electric Cooperative donated $15,000 to be put towards the Town of Moncks Corner Miracle League baseball field.

The donation will be matched by CoBank, through a program called Sharing Success.

Berkeley Electric President and CEO, Dwayne Cartwright, said “we are proud to support this wonderful cause. As the Miracle League says, ‘every child deserves a chance to play baseball.’ One of our governing principles as an electric cooperative is ‘concern for community,’ which includes providing children of all abilities with an opportunity to experience the joy of playing our national pastime – baseball.”

The Miracle League builds special facilities for children with disabilities to enjoy playing baseball.