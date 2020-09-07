Berkeley Electric employee injured by live wire after truck strikes utility pole

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative said a crew member was injured by a live wire early Monday morning.

According to the utility provider, one of their driver’s made contact with an energized downed power line after their vehicle struck a pole in Moncks Corner.

The crew member was transported to an area hospital via EMS. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

“Our prayers are with the driver, their family and loved ones,” Berkeley Electric said in a tweet.

News 2 has reached out to Berkeley Electric Co-op for more information.