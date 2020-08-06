Berkeley Electric employees build clubhouse for local boy with form of cancer

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of Berkeley Electric Cooperative employees feverishly worked on a special project Thursday – a clubhouse for a child with cancer.

The entire clubhouse was built in about two hours.

Blake and Taylor Grooms have a daughter named Rayleigh and a son named Beckham.

“Blake works at the co-op, of course. They are throwing this for us,” said Taylor.

“(Rayleigh is) four, full of personality – she’s her own kind of person, that’s for sure.”

She loves her little brother, Beckham. “He just turned a year old in May,” said Taylor. “He’s wild, crazy, rambunctious.”

Earlier this year, Beckham was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma – a cancer that is often found in the small glands on top of the kidneys. Children ages five and younger are commonly affected and the cancer can develop in the belly, chest, neck, pelvis, and bones.

“Around January we noticed a lump in his stomach,” she said. “We didn’t think anything of it.”

But they also noticed he had black eyes, so they took him to the doctor.

“They realized that this was serious because we had Rayleigh with us, and they said ‘please get somebody to come get her you need to go straight to the hospital.’”

MUSC confirmed he had Neuroblastoma.

“When you hear the word cancer you think death. You’re like, is my child going to die,” she questioned. “It’s a blessing that MUSC is so amazing as they are.”

The KLH Group organizes builds for children with serious medical conditions. When they learned about Beckham, they decided to help build him a clubhouse.

“I knew for sure that little Beckham and little Rayleigh could benefit from a space all of their own,” said Hope Caldwell with the KLH Group.

Blake’s employer, Berkeley Electric Cooperative, decided to join in and build the clubhouse.

“We just hope to be able to give back Blake and his family a little bit of joy,” said Tim Mobley, VP Engineering and Operations at Berkeley Electric.

Two hours after they began, the ribbon was cut. “It’s crazy, it’s emotional, you can just feel the love that everybody has and brings to the table.”

There is more good news. “They say neuroblastoma works really good with the chemo treatment, so in 80% of the cases, it goes away and doesn’t come back – so he should be out of the clear soon.”

The KLH group is going to Georgia next week to build four more of these for deserving kids.