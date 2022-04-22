MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Berkeley Electric Cooperative has sold 800 trees during its annual Arbor Day promotion, bringing the grand total of trees distributed to 1,950.

The annual sale offers several species of flowering trees to members at half price. This year’s trees were chosen to grow well in the Lowcountry, including a Red Gold Nectarine, Yoshino Cherry, White Flowering Dogwood, and a Chaste tree.

Officials say planting a tree in the right place can help a homeowner save up to 20 percent on their electric bill each year.

“Not only will these trees help beautify the Lowcountry, but once they are fully grown, they will help make our members’ homes more energy-efficient,” Adam Bradshaw, manager of vegetation operations said.

Earlier this week, Berkeley Electric held a symbolic tree planting at a local Habitat for Humanity build to celebrate Arbor Day.

“As a community-minded electric cooperative, we are always looking for this type of community partnership,” Johanna Cooper, public relations specialist said. “With their focus on community improvement, Habitat for Humanity was a natural fit to be part of our Arbor Day celebration this year.”

Those who purchased trees during this year’s sale will be able to pick them up on Saturday, Apr. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moncks Corner or Johns Island district offices.

Unclaimed trees will not be held.