BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley Electric Cooperative is warning members not to fall victim to a recent scam targeting members of a Goose Creek neighborhood.

According to Berkeley Electric, scammers claiming to be representatives of the cooperative are going door to door in the Sophia Landing neighborhood asking to talk to members about their services.

Residents say the scammers wear vests and lanyards. A ring photo of one of the alleged scammers even appears to show a laminated name tag on the lanyard.

Berkeley Electric says that the scammers are not at all affiliated with the co-op and residents should not share any information with them.

Anyone with questions should contact Berkeley Electric at 1-800-327-9615.