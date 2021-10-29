Berkeley High School on lockdown, authorities investigating incidents

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley High School is currently on lockdown for student safety.

According to leaders with the Berkeley County School District, law enforcement responded to the school and “are completing a full search after law enforcement received a report of an individual alleged to have a weapon outside of the campus.”

Officials say that report has been unsubstantiated at this time.

During the lockdown, a student experienced what the district called a medical emergency, which prompted EMS to respond to campus to assist the student.

“Students are safe but will remain in lockdown until law enforcement advises that lockdown can be lifted,” officials said.

Law enforcement had already responded to the school Friday after following altercations between students.

The Berkeley County School District sent an email to parents saying they may notice the presence of law enforcement on the campus.

“Law enforcement is present to assist the administration following two student altercations,” the email said. “These are isolated incidents and did not lead to the initiation of a lockdown.”

District officials say administration is following all district policy and procedure to address the matter.

Officials said these incidents had nothing to do with posts circulating on social media Thursday.