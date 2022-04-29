BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will celebrate May 4 with a series of Star Wars activities across all branches.

Star Wars fans celebrate May 4, or “May the 4th Be With You” day because its reminiscent of the series’ iconic line, “may the force be with you.”

All BCLS branches will have themed activities while supplies last.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Star Wars costumes for photo opportunities and costume contests.

The schedule is as follows: