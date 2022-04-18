DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) on Wednesday will host ‘Hippos, Hotspots, and Homelands’ at the Daniel Island Library.

The event will welcome author Elsa Dixon van der Byl to discuss her memoir, Hippos, Hotspots, and Homelands, about her time as an educator in apartheid-era South Africa.

Timothy Boyle, a librarian at the Daniel Island branch, explained that “Elsa Dixon has been a long-time faithful customer at the Daniel Island Library.”

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.