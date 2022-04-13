MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Mobile Library will begin making monthly appearances at the Moncks Corner Farmers Market.

Berkeley County residents can access services like Wi-Fi, hotspots, laptops, tablets, audiobooks, traditional books, children’s crafts, and more. The library is meant to provide rural and underserved communities with access to resources.

Beginning April 28, the mobile library will be at the farmers market one Thursday per month from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

It will visit the farmers market again on May 26, June 23, July 21, August 18, September 15, October 13, and November 10.