MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Getting ready for back to school can be a big task for families, but some say it becomes a little easier with the help of the school district.

With games, food and a school supplies give away, the Berkeley County back to school fest is doing just that.

“Welcoming everyone back to school, we have 38,000 students in this great district, so this is just our kickoff for the year,” BCSD Superintendent, Anthony Dixon said.

The event hosted vendors that are important to the school district, and important for parents to meet and get familiar with.

Dixon said, “We have school board representatives, we have business partners that have been here, educational partners.”

Ashlee Baker has two kids in the Berkeley County School District.

“12th grade and 5th grade,” Baker said.

She says it was most important for her to introduce her kids to the school resource officer.

“SRO’s are very important so my child will know who they’re interacting with if any incident occurs,” Baker said.

Overall, Baker says it was a good way to get her kids ready for school.

“I’ve never gone to any event like this before, so this is the first time. It also gets us out into the community, see what they have to offer,” Baker said.

As the district grows every year, leaders say they hope this event will grow with it.

“It’s very special to be able to see students, enjoying the community,” Dixon said.

BCSD starts August 21.