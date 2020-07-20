Bicyclist dies after crash on Henry E. Brown Blvd last week, SCHP says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist has died following a crash that occurred in Berkeley County last week.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on July 12th.

A Chevy sedan was traveling east on Henry E. Brown Boulevard near Goose Creek when it struck a bicyclist who was attempting to cross the roadway while traveling from a private drive.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where they later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

SCHP said the driver of the Chevy, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.