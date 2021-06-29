Bicyclist dies in early morning collision on US 52 in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was killed following an early morning collision on US 52 near Saint Stephen.

Trooper First Class Nicholas Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a bicyclist and 2018 Toyota Pickup were traveling east on US 52 when the truck collided with the bike on Tuesday.

It happened near Root Branch Road just outside of Saint Stephen around 5:15 a.m.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said the bicyclist, 50-year-old Michael Gouin, died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.