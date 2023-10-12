BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A bicyclist died and three people were injured in a crash that happened along College Park Road on Wednesday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. near College Drive.

Trooper Nick Pye said a 2019 Chevy SUV was traveling eastbound on College Park Road when it collided with a westbound bicycle that was attempting to turn into a private driveway.

The driver of the SUV and three passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the bicyclist.

SCHP is investigating.