Blue Light Blitz: Goose Creek police are cracking down on traffic violations

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is cracking down on traffic violations through an operation called ‘Blue Light Blitz.’

While the agency writes about 33 citations on average each day, officers wrote more than 260 citations during the blitz Monday.

“We took two days to saturate the city with officers working, looking for traffic violators,” said Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe.

Residents have been complaining about road safety, which led to the blitz, especially along St. James Avenue where construction work is taking place.

“How they feel like it’s not safe, or even though we’ve said it’s safer, they’ve also brought up that there are people that run the red lights there on Saint James and it’s causing issues. So, it gives us an opportunity to look for those violators as well.”

Nearly a dozen Goose Creek police officers are taking part in the two-day blitz. The first day ended with 267 citations.

“We’re looking for anything,” said Chief Roscoe. “Absolutely, any violation the officers see, they’ve been instructed to go ahead and make the traffic stop.”

News 2 rode along with Chief Roscoe where we saw several vehicles drive through stop signs without stopping. But not all the stops ended with fines, some drivers received a warning instead.

“He’s primarily watching for people that go straight on the right turn only lane by Redbank. We have a lot of complaints about that,” she said.

And not all the traffic stops were for minor violations.

“Clearly there was more than just a traffic violation on that one since they’re impounding the car,” said Chief Roscoe.

The Blue Light Blitz will run through Tuesday night.